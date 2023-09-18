Severe Storm Chances for Tuesday
A few rounds of storms will be possible on Tuesday.
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Moisture will be on the increase tonight and a few showers or storms will be possible by Tuesday morning. A better chances for strong to severe storms develop Tuesday afternoon and evening, with these storms capable of producing gusty winds and hail. There may be several other chances for strong storms throughout the week.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.