Three Wichita Falls area business nominated for BBB award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three Wichita Falls businesses have been nominated for the Better Business Bureau’s BBB Torch Award for Ethics.

The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics embodies BBB’s mission of advancing business trust and honors organizations and leaders.

The three businesses nominated are:

Accurate Inspections

Dymn Pamper Pets

Harvey Foot Clinic

BBB will recognize the winners of this prestigious award in late October.

