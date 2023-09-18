Three Wichita Falls area business nominated for BBB award
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Three Wichita Falls businesses have been nominated for the Better Business Bureau’s BBB Torch Award for Ethics.
The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics embodies BBB’s mission of advancing business trust and honors organizations and leaders.
The three businesses nominated are:
- Accurate Inspections
- Dymn Pamper Pets
- Harvey Foot Clinic
BBB will recognize the winners of this prestigious award in late October.
