City council signs a lease with the new Wichita Falls Rail Road Museum

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new Wichita Falls Rsail Road Museum non-profit has signed a lease with the city of Wichita Falls for the old existing property downtown.

The museum on 9th street has been closed since 2020.

However, when things are ready the lease states it will be open to the public, at a minimum of Fridays from eight to three and and Saturdays from eight to six.

The new non profit will also be responsible for the properties expenses.

The organization plans to be involved in local events as soon as they can, but says some repairs and maintenance are needed first.

Also at City Council, a $1.5 million contract was awarded to Bowles Construction Co. for the second phase of the Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project.

The contract calls for the removing of lift station 52, and replacing sewer lines and manholes along Kingston Dr., Santa Fe St., and McGregor Ave.

