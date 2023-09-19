City votes to approve raw water purchase contract in 6 to 1 vote

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After two hours of presentations and discussions between citizens and city leaders, the city council voted six to one to approve the raw water purchase contract, with Steve Jackson voting against it.

Several citizens came forward to the council with their thoughts, and the contract received primarily positive feedback. Three citizens had negative comments, but only one was directly about the contract; the other two were upset about the council not communicating the contract with citizens more promptly.

The council’s vote today was to amend a 1977 contract with Oklaunion to purchase water from Wichita Falls. The original contract ran for 60 years, but the new one will only run for 40 years, providing more limitations than the previous one.

