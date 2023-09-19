Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

City votes to approve raw water purchase contract in 6 to 1 vote

WF voted to approve amended water contract
WF voted to approve amended water contract
By Blake Hill and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After two hours of presentations and discussions between citizens and city leaders, the city council voted six to one to approve the raw water purchase contract, with Steve Jackson voting against it.

Several citizens came forward to the council with their thoughts, and the contract received primarily positive feedback. Three citizens had negative comments, but only one was directly about the contract; the other two were upset about the council not communicating the contract with citizens more promptly.

The council’s vote today was to amend a 1977 contract with Oklaunion to purchase water from Wichita Falls. The original contract ran for 60 years, but the new one will only run for 40 years, providing more limitations than the previous one.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Amber McDaniel at a Justice for Wilder rally
Closing arguments for McDaniel punishment trial end, jury deliberates
Wichita Falls free outdoor concert series rescheduled
An early morning started with a fire on 3800 Shasta Drive, as Freedom Baptist Church was in...
Freedom Baptist Church caught fire
Texas Education Agency has again delayed the announcement of performance scores for school...
WFISD continues to wait on T.E.A performance scores