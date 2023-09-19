Freedom Baptist Church caught fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An early morning started with a fire on 3800 Shasta Drive.

The Freedom Baptist Chruch caught flames at 7:15 this morning and 25 firemen assisted in controlling the fire that took about an hour.

Fire Marshall Craig Berend gave incite on what all information he has at this time.

The fire seemed to have started in the northwest corner of the church, and the building is presumably damaged all around from smoke and water.

No one was inside of the church during the fire, and no reports of any injuries.

The fire is still under investigation, stick with News Channel 6 for this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.