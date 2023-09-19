Email City Guide
Freedom Baptist Church caught fire

Damage to a church from fire
An early morning started with a fire on 3800 Shasta Drive, as Freedom Baptist Church was in...
An early morning started with a fire on 3800 Shasta Drive, as Freedom Baptist Church was in Flames.
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An early morning started with a fire on 3800 Shasta Drive.

The Freedom Baptist Chruch caught flames at 7:15 this morning and 25 firemen assisted in controlling the fire that took about an hour.

Fire Marshall Craig Berend gave incite on what all information he has at this time.

The fire seemed to have started in the northwest corner of the church, and the building is presumably damaged all around from smoke and water.

No one was inside of the church during the fire, and no reports of any injuries.

The fire is still under investigation, stick with News Channel 6 for this developing story.

