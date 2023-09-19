League of Women Voters participated in National Voter Registration Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan civic holiday celebrates voting registration day. This day allows residents to take time to sign up to vote. The holiday started in 2012, and for the past seven years the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Wichita Falls has participated in the event.

The non-partisan organization takes pride in National Registration Day. LWV educated people today on voting, registered them to vote, and updated addressed for other residents. Kaye Holland with the LWV said this day is about getting people ready to vote.

“Voting is the most important thing being able to vote is that’s first but then the following, but then the follow through is the most important, and people don’t always show up to the polls, and that’s why we say, it counts because even that one vote extra vote can make a difference in the outcome of the election,” said Kaye Holland, Volunteer Deputy Registrar.

Holland said voting gives people a voice. Click here for a link to the LWV for more information about voting.

