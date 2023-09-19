Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rosewood Boys and Girls Club on track to open next year

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Boys and Girls Club on the Eastside has made progress since its groundbreaking event earlier this year.

“The last new facility we built for kids was in 1980,” said Randy Cooper, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls.

Over 40 years later, the Boys and Girls Club is building a bigger and better facility with construction underway. Since their announcement months ago, the new building’s bones have come together.

“Three basic things that we want to do when we open our doors sometime in the Fall of 2024 is support academics success, support healthy lifestyles, and support the good character traits of young people,” said Cooper.

The Rosewood Community Center and Boys and Girls Club will be the second largest boys and girls club facility in Wichita Falls.

“Open up a lot of avenues for the kids there and they can see other things happening. I want these kids to see that it’s a better way of living and it’s a lot of artists over there, there’s a lot of people in gymnastics over there,” Larry Nelson, Councilmen for District 2.

The center will impact kids like 12-year-old J’Lonne Carroll. We interviewed Carroll back in March during the groundbreaking event.

“Reporter: What changes are you hoping that this brings to other kids like you? Carroll: A lot, I hope that everyone has fun. It keeps us safe and we participate in a lot of things there,” said Carroll.

The building will have 24-hour security and one of the biggest gyms for the boys and girls club within the surrounding area.

“We’ve had a presence on the East side since 1955 and and part of a consolidation process was to build a structure that can serve all the kids in this qua rant and there is definitely a need here and an undeserved to open this facility,” said Cooper.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita County Appraisal District Board to be reduced
Wichita County Appraisal District Board to be reduced
The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
McDaniel’s trial continued Monday with playing of 911 call
Vernon
Vernon community host cleanup for The Pants Factory
Commissioners are hoping to get some focus on unfinished projects in the courthouse, such as...
Heated arguments held over delayed construction at the Wichita County Courthouse