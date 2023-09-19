Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Severe Storms this afternoon 9/19 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see a much warmer week than we saw last week, but will still stay out of the triple digits. Today we will see a high of 93 degrees with gusty southwest winds blowing at 20-25 mph. We will have a good chance of afternoon/evening storms as that dry line pushes through Texoma. The main threats with these storms will be hail, and high winds. Stay weather aware throughout the day!

Heading into Wednesday, temperatures will remain out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 94 degrees with an overnight low of 72 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph.

Thursday will be a warmer day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 92 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with an afternoon high of 92 degrees. Winds will be gusty once again with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will have another chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day.

For Friday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will continue to warm up. We will see a high of a nice 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 72 degrees.

As we head into Saturday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 93 with winds blowing from the southwest at 20-25 mph. We will see an overnight low of 60 degrees. We will have a chance for isolated showers and storms throughout your day.

Sunday, we will cool down a few degrees as a weak cold front will make its way through. We will see a high of 84 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day as we will have storm chances throughout the day. Winds will be gusty blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 67 degrees.

Monday, we will see a high of 87 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 61 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken's tracking the chances for severe storms on Tuesday
Severe Storm Chances for Tuesday
Ken's tracking the chances for severe storms on Tuesday
Tuesday Severe Storm Chances
weather
severe storms expected heading into the afternoon/evening hours
weather
Great way to start the week 9/18 AM