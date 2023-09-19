Severe Storms this afternoon 9/19 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see a much warmer week than we saw last week, but will still stay out of the triple digits. Today we will see a high of 93 degrees with gusty southwest winds blowing at 20-25 mph. We will have a good chance of afternoon/evening storms as that dry line pushes through Texoma. The main threats with these storms will be hail, and high winds. Stay weather aware throughout the day!

Heading into Wednesday, temperatures will remain out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 94 degrees with an overnight low of 72 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph.

Thursday will be a warmer day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 92 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with an afternoon high of 92 degrees. Winds will be gusty once again with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will have another chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day.

For Friday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will continue to warm up. We will see a high of a nice 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 72 degrees.

As we head into Saturday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 93 with winds blowing from the southwest at 20-25 mph. We will see an overnight low of 60 degrees. We will have a chance for isolated showers and storms throughout your day.

Sunday, we will cool down a few degrees as a weak cold front will make its way through. We will see a high of 84 degrees with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day as we will have storm chances throughout the day. Winds will be gusty blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 67 degrees.

Monday, we will see a high of 87 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 61 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

