Severe Thunderstorms this Evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of severe storms will be crossing Texoma this evening. The main concern will be strong winds, hail, and dangerous lightning strikes. Most of these storms will move out after midnight, with quieter conditions by morning. Wednesday will be a rather hot day as highs could get into the upper 90s with muggy conditions making it feel more like triple digits again. Our next wave of storms heads our way Thursday with another chance by Saturday.

