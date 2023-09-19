Email City Guide
Severe Thunderstorms this Evening

Large hail, dangerous lightning strikes, and gusty winds can be expected with strong storms.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of severe storms will be crossing Texoma this evening. The main concern will be strong winds, hail, and dangerous lightning strikes. Most of these storms will move out after midnight, with quieter conditions by morning. Wednesday will be a rather hot day as highs could get into the upper 90s with muggy conditions making it feel more like triple digits again. Our next wave of storms heads our way Thursday with another chance by Saturday.

