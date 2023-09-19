TxDOT to host car seat safety checks this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is holding two events this weekend for parents or guardians to have safety specialists inspect their children’s car seats.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 46 percent of children’s safety seats are misused, resulting in 16 child deaths in 2022. TxDOT’s “Save Me a Seat” campaign invites parents or guardians to take advantage of free safety checks offered by safety specialists.

Texas law requires all children under eight years old or smaller than four feet nine inches to be in a car seat when riding in a passenger vehicle. Failure to adhere to the law could result in a ticket with a fine of up to $250.

TxDOT Wichita Falls is hosting two events for people to have their car seats inspected:

EVENT #1

WHEN : Friday, Sept. 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE : Texas Travel Information Center Wichita Falls at 900 Central Freeway in Wichita Falls

WHAT: TxDOT will assist travelers with questions about proper car seat use, provide educational materials, and perform car seat inspections for motorists unsure about their car seats.

EVENT #2

WHEN : Saturday, Sept. 23, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

WHERE : TxDOT office at 1601 Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls

WHAT: TxDOT and United Regional Health Care System will host a free check-up event in the front parking area. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will provide free car seat inspections, including choosing the correct seat for your child’s size, recall and expiration checks, installation inspections, tightness adjustments, and proper harnessing/belt placement for different ages.

