Wichita County Appraisal District Board to be reduced

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court discussed the appraisal board being reduced soon.

Senate Bill Two, the Property Tax Relief Bill, states the appraisal district board must reduce its number of appointed members from the current nine members to five.

Three of those spots will be chosen through elections.

“The appraisal district needs all of the local taxing entities that have a steak in this to approve the change from nine to five, and to decide how we’re going to move forward on appointing a smaller number of people,” Judge Jim Johnson said.

The county has until the start of next year to decide how to go from nine members to five.

The decision was brought up in court today to avoid any complications in January when a budget would be proposed.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.