Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita County Appraisal District Board to be reduced

By Blake Hill and Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court discussed the appraisal board being reduced soon.

Senate Bill Two, the Property Tax Relief Bill, states the appraisal district board must reduce its number of appointed members from the current nine members to five.

Three of those spots will be chosen through elections.

“The appraisal district needs all of the local taxing entities that have a steak in this to approve the change from nine to five, and to decide how we’re going to move forward on appointing a smaller number of people,” Judge Jim Johnson said.

The county has until the start of next year to decide how to go from nine members to five.

The decision was brought up in court today to avoid any complications in January when a budget would be proposed.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Rosewood Boys and Girls Club on track to open next year
The Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, TX - Tarrant County.
McDaniel’s trial continued Monday with playing of 911 call
Vernon
Vernon community host cleanup for The Pants Factory
Commissioners are hoping to get some focus on unfinished projects in the courthouse, such as...
Heated arguments held over delayed construction at the Wichita County Courthouse