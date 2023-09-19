Email City Guide
Workforce Solution to hold job fair for Foard County

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CROWELL, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas will be hosting an in-person job fair in Foard County.

The job fair will be on Thursday, September 21.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 110 S. Main Street, inside the Crowell town square activity center.

More information about this job fair can be found by calling Workforce Solutions at (940) 322-1801.

