Workforce Solution to hold job fair for Foard County
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CROWELL, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas will be hosting an in-person job fair in Foard County.
The job fair will be on Thursday, September 21.
The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 110 S. Main Street, inside the Crowell town square activity center.
More information about this job fair can be found by calling Workforce Solutions at (940) 322-1801.
