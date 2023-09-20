Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Big Brothers Big Sisters Dino Dash 5K

Dino Dash 5K Fun Run
Big Brothers Big Sisters Dino Dash 5K Fun Run on October 14th at 9 a.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Dino Dash 5K Fun Run on October 14th at 9 a.m.(KAUZ)
By Katelyn Washburn
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Alexis Mcdonald joined us to talk about the upcoming Big Brothers Big Sisters event.

The Dino Dash 5K Fun Run is right around the corner on October 14th at 9 in the morning.

The Dino Dash 5K Fun Run benefits the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County in various ways.

The event will start at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market, and will circle back around, and anyone can join in the run or even walk the trail.

There are many festivities for all ages at this event like the dino dig and a bounce house.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up as their favorite dinosaur, archeologist, or even paleontologist, and there will be prizes for best costumes.

For more information visit BBBSTX.org

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

After six years as Chief of Police for Jacksboro, Scott Haynes resigned last week.
Jacksboro Chief of Police resigns
Crickets causing concerns across Texoma
Crickets across Texoma causing concerns
Crickets causing concerns across Texoma
Cricket in Texoma
Wichita Falls
League of Women Voters participated in National Voter Registration Day