Big Brothers Big Sisters Dino Dash 5K

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Alexis Mcdonald joined us to talk about the upcoming Big Brothers Big Sisters event.

The Dino Dash 5K Fun Run is right around the corner on October 14th at 9 in the morning.

The Dino Dash 5K Fun Run benefits the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County in various ways.

The event will start at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market, and will circle back around, and anyone can join in the run or even walk the trail.

There are many festivities for all ages at this event like the dino dig and a bounce house.

Everyone is encouraged to dress up as their favorite dinosaur, archeologist, or even paleontologist, and there will be prizes for best costumes.

For more information visit BBBSTX.org

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.