Jacksboro Chief of Police resigns

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - After six years as Chief of Police for Jacksboro, Scott Haynes resigned last week.

The announcement came as a surprise to many in the community but the work he has done for the city is what will be remembered most.

“Well we were short manned, we had a lot of vacancies in the police department at the time Scott took over,” Jacksboro City Manager, Mike Smith said.

“There weren’t a lot of negative thoughts about it but I just think that Chief Haynes was able to turn that around and make it a lot more positive and a lot more professional” Smith said.

Chief Haynes took over in 2017 as police chief and made an immediate impact.

In the letter of resignation from Chief Haynes, it stated his last official last day would be January 2, 2024, unless a job opportunity came along.

“There’s not a single reason, there is not one single reason that he decided to leave. I think it was a culmination of him being here for a while, he was ready to move on. I don’t know if he accomplished everything he wanted to while he was here but he certainly did a lot while he was here” Smith said.

Chief Haynes is no longer with the Jacksboro Police Department.

Lt. Bryan Corb has been named the interim chief and recommendations on how a new chief will be found will be announced at the next council meeting.

