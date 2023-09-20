Kinda Hot with Storm Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our next wave of showers and storms heads our way on Thursday. The best chances arrive in the afternoon and a few of the storms could be a little strong with some gusty winds and hail. Temperatures won’t be too bad with most highs on Thursday in the 80s. Friday will feature a void in storm chances, and it gets a bit hotter with highs back in the middle to upper 90s. Humidity will be pretty high making it feel more like triple digits. A slow-moving front and storm system will be in the area Saturday and Sunday, giving us more chances for storms. It may wind up being kinda hot with highs possible getting up close to 100 on Saturday. We’ll see a return of nicer weather early next week.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.