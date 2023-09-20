Email City Guide
Nice day ahead of us 9/20 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see a much warmer week than we saw last week, but will still stay out of the triple digits. Today we will see a high of 95 degrees with calm southwest winds blowing at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry throughout the entire day. Overall, today will be a nice and warm day as we get closer towards the weekend.

Heading into Thursday temperatures will remain out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 89 degrees with an overnight low of 69 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Friday will be a warmer day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 94 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty once again with winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph.

For Saturday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will continue to warm up. We will see a high of a nice 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 70 degrees. We will have another chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day.

As we head into Sunday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 90 with winds blowing from the northwest at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 60 degrees. We will remain dry throughout the day.

Monday, we will cool down a few degrees as a weak cold front will make its way through. We will see a high of 87 degrees with mostly sunny skies throughout the day as we will have storm chances throughout the day. Winds will be gusty blowing from the north at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 64 degrees.

Tuesday, we will see a high of 88 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

