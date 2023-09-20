Email City Guide
Officials are investigating Soldier’s death at Duncan business

The investigation is being jointly run by Duncan Police and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.(KXLN)
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials say they are working with Duncan Police to investigate the death of one of their Soldiers.

They say the Soldier, whose name is being withheld until the next-of-kin are notified, died last night inside a business in Duncan.

The soldier was a member of the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade.

Fort Sill officials say they are actively cooperating with the investigation, which is being jointly run by Duncan Police and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.

It was reported that police in Duncan responded to a call at a shooting range the evening of Sept. 19, 2023. You can read that report here.

You can count on your 7News Team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

