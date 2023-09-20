Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rider High School staff recognized for certification

Rider High School staff recognized for certification
Rider High School staff recognized for certification(WFISD)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, staff at Rider High School were recognized for achieving a Level 2 Certification.

The staff was recognized at the most recent WFISD school board meeting for their certification in the Marzano High-Reliability Schools Program.

That honor means Rider High School has established “effective teaching in every classroom,”

To make this happen, they have to meet five levels where students learn the content and skills they need for success in college, careers, and beyond.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Workforce Solution to hold job fair for Foard County
A car seat is shown to be properly installed.
TxDOT to host car seat safety checks this weekend
Wichita Falls free outdoor concert series rescheduled
News Channel 6 and Holiday Vacation’s magical trip to Ireland
News Channel 6 and Holiday Vacation’s magical trip to Ireland