Rider High School staff recognized for certification

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, staff at Rider High School were recognized for achieving a Level 2 Certification.

The staff was recognized at the most recent WFISD school board meeting for their certification in the Marzano High-Reliability Schools Program.

That honor means Rider High School has established “effective teaching in every classroom,”

To make this happen, they have to meet five levels where students learn the content and skills they need for success in college, careers, and beyond.

