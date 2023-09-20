Email City Guide
Texas Treatment Services gets recognition from the City of Wichita Falls

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Treatment Services received a proclamation from the City of Wichita Falls. Today will now be known as Celebration of Recovery Day.

The facility has worked hard for this distinction, but it’s the patients that make it all worth it.

“You have to absolutely want it with every bit of your being,” said Robert Stefanovich, a patient of Texas Treatment Services.

Stefanovich spent ten years addicted to drugs. He said drugs turned his life upside down.

“Six months ago, I was in Dallas possibly, having to go live under the 35 overpass. I’ve managed to find a way to move up here, and it’s been life-changing,” added Stefanovich.

Texas Treatment Services combats people’s opioid addictions. The facility uses a two-part combo of medication and counseling. Clients with a long history of drug use are given methadone, a liquid medication. The facility also offers Suboxone, a pill mainly given to drug users who have a short history of abusing opioids.

“In my experience, it has been known to decrease cravings for other drugs as far as cocaine but not eliminate the complete use of it. So with them coming here, and continuing counseling and all of those things, that would help minimize complete drug use,” said Donnita Smart, executive director of Texas Treatment Services.

For Stefanovich, he knew he needed help years ago, but getting there seemed impossible.

“I had seen so many people go off to some fancy rehab in Mexico or Spain or something, and then they get back to Dallas, and they’re right back on drugs within like five hours,” said Stefanovich.

