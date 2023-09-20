Vernon College receives career grants from TWC

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded more than $11 million in Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants to 30 public junior, state, and technical colleges and school districts in Texas, including Vernon College. The grants allow the schools to purchase equipment for their career and technical education programs.

Vernon College received $142,500 to help train 96 students as heavy machinery and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

Technical education programs like those offered at Vernon College allow Texas students to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree for good-paying, high-demand careers. The new equipment will initially train more than 8,300 students within the first year.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, more businesses move to Texas and expand their business operations because of the state’s diverse and skilled workforce. The state’s ability to support career and technical training programs through grants like JET allows young people to become competitive and meet the needs of Texas’ economy.

