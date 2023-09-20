Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Vernon College receives career grants from TWC

Vernon College receives a JET grant from the Texas Workforce Commission to purchase equipment...
Vernon College receives a JET grant from the Texas Workforce Commission to purchase equipment for its career and technical education programs.
By Mekala Conway
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded more than $11 million in Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants to 30 public junior, state, and technical colleges and school districts in Texas, including Vernon College. The grants allow the schools to purchase equipment for their career and technical education programs.

Vernon College received $142,500 to help train 96 students as heavy machinery and tractor-trailer truck drivers.

Technical education programs like those offered at Vernon College allow Texas students to earn a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree for good-paying, high-demand careers. The new equipment will initially train more than 8,300 students within the first year.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, more businesses move to Texas and expand their business operations because of the state’s diverse and skilled workforce. The state’s ability to support career and technical training programs through grants like JET allows young people to become competitive and meet the needs of Texas’ economy.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

An investigation from WFPD and the Wichita Falls Fire Department into several grass and...
WFPD arrests man suspected of arson
Big Brothers Big Sisters Dino Dash 5K Fun Run on October 14th at 9 a.m.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Dino Dash 5K
After six years as Chief of Police for Jacksboro, Scott Haynes resigned last week.
Jacksboro Chief of Police resigns
Crickets causing concerns across Texoma
Crickets across Texoma causing concerns