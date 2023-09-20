Vernon woman fights cancer again

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A Vernon family was devasted after finding out their loved one was diagnosed with Stage 3 Stomach Cancer, just one week shy of her 5-year anniversary of beating Breast Cancer.

Christy Nava’s daughter and caregiver and they are asking for prayers and support.

Christy was just a week away from her 5-year remission anniversary, now the mother and business owner are having to undergo chemotherapy for her stomach cancer.

Her daughter, Cheyanne Nava said it has been a stressful process.

”It’s my mom, I’ve been very close to her. It’s been rough, I just don’t know how to express it. I don’t know if I want to cry, take it day by day kind of thing or what.” Cheyanne explained.

Doctors say time is of the essence, so things are moving quickly.

“Two weeks ago, they did about three or four different surgeries on her in a week and did a bunch of tests. We found out she wasn’t a candidate for the surgery for the cancer to remove the cancer. She needed chemo first they ruled out radiation.” Cheyanne explained.

Christy has just completed her first week of chemo.

“On chemo, we have to wait until insurance steps in and covers, so they told us it could be after chemo until we even know an estimate or anything like that,” Cheyanne said.

Cheyanne explained that this battle is completely different from when her mom had breast cancer.

“The very first day she came home, she was very nauseous, very sick, she was just exhausted she slept for 12 hours. She’s not able to be the head person over everything, and that’s breaking her down a little bit. But we have to get through it, we did it last time, but it was a lot easier last time.”

Cheyanne said positivity is the only thing that’s keeping their hope alive.

“We know we’re going to beat it and everything is going to be okay, but it’s just a lot to weigh on us.”

Cheyanne is thankful for the support and prayers from the community.

“If we didn’t have our friends and family to help us through this, I don’t think it would have been possible they have been there at our every beck and call.” She shared.

Some of those neighbors are hosting a bake sale to help raise money for Christy’s treatment.

It is being held on September 23 in Vernon’s First Methodist Church parking lot from 9 a.m. until every sweet treat is sold.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.