WFPD arrests man suspected of arson

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested Waylon Buckingham, 30, on Sept. 19 for criminal trespass and arson. An investigation from WFPD and the Wichita Falls Fire Department into several grass and structure fires around the city reveals that Buckingham may be connected to three fires that burned on Labor Day earlier this month.

During their investigation, WFPD and WFFD identified Buckingham as a person of interest, though they did not reveal to News Channel 6 the reasons behind their suspicion. The affidavit indicates that various officers are familiar with Buckingham’s appearance and identified him working on his truck, a white 2019 Ram, at his home.

According to the arrest affidavit, a police officer observed a firetruck heading northbound on Fairway on Sept. 4 at approximately 12:17 p.m. and called dispatch to find out if any fires had been reported. Dispatch told the officer that two grassfires had begun burning inside the city limits, one near Kiel and Airport Dr. and another near Iowa Park Rd.

The officer contacted other officers who began searching for Buckingham and his truck in the surrounding areas of the two grassfires. At approximately 12:40 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding a structure fire in the 2000 block of Maurine St. Officers observed Buckingham driving his truck west toward the intersection of Maurine and N. Beverly while responding to the Maurine St. fire.

Officers in unmarked cars followed Buckingham until he turned into the parking lot of a convenience store at N. Beverly and Iowa Park Rd. Once in the parking lot, he positioned his truck next to a gas pump, facing northeast towards Amber and Maurine, which led officers to believe he was watching and looking for smoke from the structure fire.

Officers did not observe Buckingham leave his truck while parked in the convenience store lot. After a little while, Buckingham drove out of the parking lot across N. Beverly and parked in the parking lot of the liquor store at the same intersection, parking again facing towards where the structure fire was located.

Buckingham remained in his truck and observed every passing vehicle. Soon after, he left the parking lot and headed towards City View Dr and Iowa Park Rd, where another grass fire had been reported. Afterward, officers followed him to his home, where he got out of his truck and went inside carrying several grey plastic bags from Wal-Mart.

Officers returned to the Maurine St. structure to look for security footage and obtained some from a homeowner west of the burned building. The footage revealed a white Ram truck pulling into the residence’s driveway at approximately 12:29 p.m. and leaving at 12:37 p.m. The truck turned toward Maurine and Amber, and as it drove by the camera, officers observed it had the same characteristics as Buckingham’s truck.

Since Buckingham was seen carrying Wal-Mart bags into his home, police contacted loss prevention at the store on Central Fwy. They confirmed Buckingham arrived at Wal-Mart in his Ram truck at approximately 10:28 a.m. and stayed for about an hour before leaving in his truck. The affidavit notes that the Central Fwy Wal-Mart is less than one mile from the intersection at Kiel and Airport Dr., where one of the grassfires occurred.

Officers arrested Buckingham for arson due to his presence in the immediate area, his vehicle on security footage leaving a building just before a fire occurred, and behavior indicating he stayed to watch the fires burning.

