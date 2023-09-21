Amber McDaniel booked in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 33-year-old Amber McDaniel has been booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, September 20.

McDaniel was initially booked in Tarrant County after being sentenced to state jail for her role in the death of her son, Wilder McDaniel.

McDaniel’s punishment trial ended on Tuesday, September 19 when the jury reached a verdict, recommending a sentencing of two years of confinement for child endangerment, which she will spend in state jail.

The jury also recommended five years confinement for tampering with evidence but suggested she get probation instead of jail time.

Judge McKnight will look over the jury’s recommendation and formal sentencing at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 in Wichita County.

