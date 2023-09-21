Email City Guide
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 5

The Wichita Falls Panthers United football team practicing for the season.
The Wichita Falls Panthers United football team practicing for the season. / Source: KAUZ
By Robyn Hearn and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football continues into Week 5!

5A -

Rider vs. Stephenville

4A -

WFHS vs. Iowa Park

Graham vs. Mineral Wells

3A -

Burkburnett vs. Vernon

Jacksboro vs. Henrietta

Bowie vs. Childress

Alvord vs. City View

2A -

Hamlin vs. Quanah

Haskell vs. Windthorst

Seymour vs. Munday

Electra vs. Petrolia

Nocona vs. Valley View

1A -

Throckmorton vs. Whitharral

Northside vs. Newcastle

Saint Jo vs. Gold-Burg

Benjamin vs. Roby

Woodson vs. Bryson

Harrold vs. Lueders-Avoca

Guthrie vs. Chillicothe

Texoma Christian vs. Forestburg

Knox City vs. City View

