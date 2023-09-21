BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 5
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - High school football continues into Week 5!
5A -
Rider vs. Stephenville
4A -
WFHS vs. Iowa Park
Graham vs. Mineral Wells
3A -
Burkburnett vs. Vernon
Jacksboro vs. Henrietta
Bowie vs. Childress
Alvord vs. City View
2A -
Hamlin vs. Quanah
Haskell vs. Windthorst
Seymour vs. Munday
Electra vs. Petrolia
Nocona vs. Valley View
1A -
Throckmorton vs. Whitharral
Northside vs. Newcastle
Saint Jo vs. Gold-Burg
Benjamin vs. Roby
Woodson vs. Bryson
Harrold vs. Lueders-Avoca
Guthrie vs. Chillicothe
Texoma Christian vs. Forestburg
Knox City vs. City View
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.