Habitat for Humanity to host golf tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Ashley Martinez with Habitat for Humanity joined us in the studio to discuss their upcoming golf tournament.

The tournament will be held at the Wichita Falls Country Club on October 2.

Registration begins at $135 and goes up to $1,000. Regular registration will include a green fee, cart, range balls, two mulligans, one goody bag, and lunch.

Registration for the golf tournament and more information on Habitat for Humanity’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.