Local pro boxer prepares for first title fight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - National Hispanic heritage month is celebrated from September 15 to October 15 and we’re catching up with a local professional boxer from Wichita Falls that’s proudly representing his heritage in the ring. He shared what it means to him to be a role model for the Hispanic community.

Emanuel Moreno is currently undefeated and for the past 2 months he’s been training to keep it that way. In his amateur career, he’s won several titles from Junior Olympic Gold Champion to several national championships but now he’s ready to take on the Oklahoma State title at the professional level. He’s currently 4-0 and has been preparing for his first title fight as a pro boxer. He had his pro debut last year launching his career at the age of 18. Though he gets recognized at times, he says he’s never had fans. Instead, thinks of them a different way.

“I don’t ever consider someone as a fan I always considered them as supporters because that’s what they are. They’re supporting you they’re supporting your journey and they’re showing love to you so I’ve always looked at it that way,” Moreno said.

Emanuel, a 2022 graduate of Old High said he’s grateful for all the support he receives daily and he feels honored to be someone to look up to in the Hispanic community.

“I’m going to always rep La Raza, I’ll always rep my people. Like this upcoming fight, I’ll be wearing Mexican colors. it’s a big thing for me, and it’s a big thing for all of our people here,” Emanuel Moreno said.

One of his biggest supporters is Justin Ibarra, one of Emanuels coache’s who has been there throughout his entire journey.

“He’s just got it, he’s got the it factor I’ve had the pleasure of working with him since he was 6 years old. Seeing him grow and mature not only in the sport but as a young man it’s been an honor to watch him,” Ibarra said.

Emanuel has trained hard with his team for this next fight. He will hit the ring on Saturday in Oklahoma City, where he will be the main event of the night.

Tickets for this fight can be purchased here.

