LWV and MSU Texas SGA holding candidate forum for upcoming election

The LWV will also host two more voter registration events as the deadline to register to vote draws near.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The League of Women Voters and MSU Student Government Association are sponsoring a candidate forum on Thursday, Sept. 28, for the Wichita Falls Mayor and City Council running for office on Nov. 7. The event will be held at MSU in Comanche Suites of the Clark Student Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the city website, 11 individuals are campaigning for mayor or city council, including one write-in candidate. The candidates that have filed for a place on the ballot are:

  • Mayor: Tim Short, Carol Murray, Beverly Taylor Ellis, Write-In Scott Poenitzsch
  • Councilor District 3: Cathy Dodson, Jeff Browning
  • Councilor District 4: Samuel Pak, Mike Battaglino, Kevin Hunter
  • Councilor District 5: Steve Jackson, Tom Taylor

In addition to the candidate forum, the LWV will host two more voter registration events to help residents prepare their voting registration before the Oct. 10 deadline. Voters can update their registration or register as a new voter:

  • Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at United Supermarkets on Southwest Pwy and Iowa Park Rd
  • Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Market Street on Kell Blvd or United Supermarkets on Jacksboro Hwy

Check your voter registration status here if you are unsure whether you are registered to vote in your Texas county. Early voting for this election cycle begins on Oct. 23 and ends on Nov. 3. Stick with News Channel 6 as we cover the campaigns leading up to Election Day on Nov. 7.

