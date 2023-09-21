Email City Guide
Outage in Lawton leaves nearly 20,000 without power

(KAUZ)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - A power outage is affecting nearly 20,000 customers in the Lawton area.

A number of cities in Comanche County are being impacted by the outage.

The outage is thought to have started after a fire at a substation near Lawton.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Schools in Lawton, Flower Mound, Elgin, and Bishop were all closed today.

Crews said it may be Wednesday evening or Thursday afternoon before power can be fully restored.

