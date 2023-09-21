Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Severe storms are possible heading into the afternoon hours 9/21 AM

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see storms form early on after 10 am. Some storms will have the potential to be severe, producing hail sizes up to golf ball and wind speeds up to 60-80 mph. The strongest of the storms could form north and east of Wichita Falls. Stay weather aware throughout the day!

Heading into Friday temperatures will remain out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 96 degrees with an overnight low of 71 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Saturday Will be a warmer day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 98 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty once again with winds blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph.

For Sunday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will continue to warm up. We will see a high of a nice 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 66 degrees. We will have another chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day.

As we head into Monday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 87 with winds blowing from the northeast at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 64 degrees. We hit or miss showers and storms.

Tuesday, we will cool down a few degrees as a weak cold front will make its way through. We will see a high of 87 degrees with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty blowing from the east at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 88 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Ken's tracking more rain chances, along with hotter weather.
Kinda Hot with Storm Chances
Ken's tracking more rain chances, along with hotter weather.
Active Weather into the Weekend
weather
Severe storms are possible this afternoon
weather
Nice day ahead of us 9/20 AM