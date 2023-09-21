Severe storms are possible heading into the afternoon hours 9/21 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. We will see storms form early on after 10 am. Some storms will have the potential to be severe, producing hail sizes up to golf ball and wind speeds up to 60-80 mph. The strongest of the storms could form north and east of Wichita Falls. Stay weather aware throughout the day!

Heading into Friday temperatures will remain out of the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 96 degrees with an overnight low of 71 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly sunny skies with gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Saturday Will be a warmer day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 98 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty once again with winds blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph.

For Sunday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will continue to warm up. We will see a high of a nice 94 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 66 degrees. We will have another chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day.

As we head into Monday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 87 with winds blowing from the northeast at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 64 degrees. We hit or miss showers and storms.

Tuesday, we will cool down a few degrees as a weak cold front will make its way through. We will see a high of 87 degrees with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty blowing from the east at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Wednesday, we will see a high of 88 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

