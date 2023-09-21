TFI Foster Care Information Night

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Texas Family Initiative Traci Roberts joined to spread the word about the Foster Care Information Night.

This event will be held at Park Place Christian Church in Wichita Falls on September 25th at 7 p.m.

The TFI is in a huge need for foster families in the Texoma region, and as a child placement agency it is vital to make anyone interested aware to join.

There will be a presentation and time for questions and answers at the event.

Many children in the Texoma region are in need of a foster home.

