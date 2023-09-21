Weekend Storms and Heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of the storms will be east of us tonight, but we’ll at least keep a small chance for something later tonight and early Friday. Friday will be a rather warm and humid day. Highs will be in the 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like triple digits. There is a continued slight chance for storms on Friday. A front keeps some storm chances going into Saturday and Sunday. Highs cloud be up close to 100 again Saturday and in the 90s Sunday. The cool front is south of us with a return of seasonal weather early next week.

