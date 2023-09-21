Email City Guide
Weekend Storms and Heat

Expect at least isolated storms Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as temperatures will be well into the 90s and possibly up close to 100.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of the storms will be east of us tonight, but we’ll at least keep a small chance for something later tonight and early Friday. Friday will be a rather warm and humid day. Highs will be in the 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like triple digits. There is a continued slight chance for storms on Friday. A front keeps some storm chances going into Saturday and Sunday. Highs cloud be up close to 100 again Saturday and in the 90s Sunday. The cool front is south of us with a return of seasonal weather early next week.

