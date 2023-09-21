Email City Guide
WFFD launches three-day ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign for muscular dystrophy

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department launched its ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign today to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The department will fundraise from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until Saturday, Sept. 23, by gathering donations in a fireman’s boot at busy intersections in town.

‘Fill the Boot’ coordinator Blake Gulley said all the proceeds will go to the MDA, and the goal is to raise as much money as possible for them.

“To be able to help with that and hear some local stories about being able to stop progression, treatments, or summer camps that the MDA; it just doesn’t get any better,” Gulley said.

If givers don’t have cash on hand, the department has QR codes drivers can scan to give donations online.

