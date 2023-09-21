WFPD issues warrant for accused Scotland Park shooter

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has issued a warrant for 17-year-old Johnny Campa, the alleged shooter of an incident in Scotland Park that occurred on the evening of Aug. 29, 2023.

In addition to the warrant for Campa’s arrest, WFPD has arrested his father, 39-year-old Benny Campa, for aggravated assault as the driver of the truck from which Johnny reportedly shot the victims.

According to police, an eyewitness saw the two Campas shoot at him and two others from their white Chevrolet truck after passing by his residence twice. According to the witness, the Campas and the witness have an ongoing feud dating several years and told police that this is one of several incidents between them.

When police investigated their records and spoke with Benny Campa, they learned of an extensive history of recorded incidents with WFPD documenting the feud between the two parties. Campa gave the police a list of motives for why he would commit an offense against the victims but denied having any involvement in the incident.

Officers arrested Benny Campa on Sept. 20 after their investigation due to the eyewitness account placing him at the scene and driving a car where he knew a passenger had a firearm that had been discharged, causing serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.