CEC students honored at WFISD meeting

(WFISD)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, students with the Career Education Center were honored at a recent WFISD meeting after getting some national recognition.

Emily Kintner and Leila Dillard are national qualifiers for the Texas Association of Future Educators.

Both are Rider High School students; Emily advanced with her children’s book and Leila advanced in public speaking by giving a speech she wrote about the teacher shortage.

A big congratulations to them both from us at News Channel 6.

