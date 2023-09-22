CEC students honored at WFISD meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, students with the Career Education Center were honored at a recent WFISD meeting after getting some national recognition.

Emily Kintner and Leila Dillard are national qualifiers for the Texas Association of Future Educators.

Both are Rider High School students; Emily advanced with her children’s book and Leila advanced in public speaking by giving a speech she wrote about the teacher shortage.

A big congratulations to them both from us at News Channel 6.

