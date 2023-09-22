HEALTHWATCH: MLS Therapy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For the September 22nd’s health watch we took a closer look at how MLS Therapy affects the healing process faster and how it works.

”MLS Laser Therapy is red light therapy with red lasers at two different wavelengths. It stands for multi-wavelength lock system. It’s a proprietary system that is used for helping patients to be able to heal from different types of injuries,” said Dr. Dustin Van Tassell.

MLS Therapy has many benefits throughout medicine but dentistry in particular its focus is the face.

Dr. Van Tassell said, ”We use it for improved healing of the mouth, decreasing sensitivity, and for healing from TMJ”.

Dr. Van Tassell breaks down the process of how MLS Therapy works when it comes to healing the mouth.

”The laser works by emitting two different wavelengths of red light underneath the skin and it can penetrate up to two inches underneath the skin. What this wavelength does it turns off the switch for inflammation and turns on the switch for energy production,” said Dr. Van Tassell.

Energy production helps with the repairing process therefore the benefits of MLS Therapy are great.

”The benefits are improved healing and decreased inflammation. It’s really kind of a wonderful adjunct to our therapy just to be able to kick start the healing process for patients to get them better quicker,” said Dr. Van Tassell.

Don’t worry as MLS Therapy is safe with proper protocols for doctors and dentists to follow.

”We have protocol to stay away from the eyes and the thyroid gland to make sure that we are not activating things that don’t need to be activated. As long as you use proper safety protocols there’s no drawbacks to using it. You’re not going to harm somebody with it,” said Dr. Van Tassell.

MLS Therapy is clinically known to be very successful.

”Clinical studies have shown 85-90% success rate on using this type of therapy,” said Dr. Van Tassell.

Dr. Van Tassell says that within their office they have seen tremendous benefits when it comes to healing quicker but how do you know if it’s the right procedure for you?

Dr. Van Tassell said, ”Talking to your doctor and making sure your doctor is aware of MLS Therapy but as prescribed by a confident physician you should be able to know if this is the right choice for you”.

