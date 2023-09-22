Hot Weekend Ahead with Isolated Storm Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you were planning to wear a flannel this weekend, you might want to reconsider. Temperatures today and tomorrow are very unseasonable and have more of an August feel to them rather than late September. Temperatures today are topping out in the upper 90s, but some places are hitting 100 degrees. Tomorrow will be much of the same as temperatures will be in the upper 90s once again, but some places could reach 100 degrees. Skies should be mostly clear, but the chance for a pop-up thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, mainly in the afternoon hours. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, but the chance for some isolated thundershowers is present once again. The strongest storms on Sunday stay west, but isolated pop-up thunderstorms are possible. After the weekend, we settle into a more seasonable pattern with temperatures returning to the mid-80s.

