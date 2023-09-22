Email City Guide
Judge rules due process not violated in Stripes murder case

A judge ruled Robinson's due process rights were not violated.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight has ruled that a statement made to police by defendant Tajmon Robinson did not violate his right to due process under the Fourteenth Amendment. The court held Robinson’s pre-trial hearing Friday to discuss legal issues surrounding his case, such as admissible evidence.

Tajmon Robinson is accused of capital murder by terroristic threat in the shooting death of Floyd Kirt, 51, who was working as a Stripes convenience store clerk in February 2022. After being arrested, Robinson reportedly made a statement to officers after being interrogated.

Reportedly, he confessed to shooting and killing Kirt and said he intended to rob the store to get money to leave town and had gone with lottery tickets after the fatal shooting.

According to court documents, Robinson’s attorney argued that his history of mental issues combined with the tactics used by police resulted in an unlawfully coerced statement that should not be used against him in court. Robinson’s attorney filed a motion to suppress this statement in July 2023.

After considering the evidence, the 30th District Court ruled that Robinson’s statement was not coerced and denied his motion of suppression, allowing the prosecution to use the statement as evidence against Robinson.

The state has waived its right to seek the death penalty against Robinson if he is found guilty of murder.

