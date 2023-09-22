Lawton mayor recognized as Oklahoma mayor of the year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stan Booker, Mayor of Lawton, was presented with the 2023 Mayors Council of Oklahoma Mayor of the Year Award for communities with a population greater than 5,000 at the Oklahoma Municipal League Annual Conference.

The Mayor of the Year award was first established in 1992 to recognize outstanding mayors who have made significant contributions to their community and profession through personal growth and involvement.

Craig Parham, President of MCO, said he was pleased to name Mayor Booker as mayor of the year for his dedication to public service and community.

Mike Fina, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Municipal League, said they were pleased to recognize Mayor Booker’s leadership with the award.

Mayor Booker was first elected Mayor of Lawton in November 2018 and was elected for his second term in November 2021. He grew up in Lawton, graduated from Eisenhower High School, and attended Cameron University.

He was the proud owner of several successful businesses, but he redirected his focus from business to community development and founded the Lawton Rotary Leadership Institute.

The Mayor of the Year award recognizes the dedication and commitment brought to the highest elected post in municipal government. Criteria for consideration require nominees to be an MCO member and in elected municipal office at the time of the presentation.

Additionally, nominees must complete a minimum of three years of service in an elected municipal office and their municipality must be an OML member.

