Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Lawton mayor recognized as Oklahoma mayor of the year

.
.(City of Lawton)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Stan Booker, Mayor of Lawton, was presented with the 2023 Mayors Council of Oklahoma Mayor of the Year Award for communities with a population greater than 5,000 at the Oklahoma Municipal League Annual Conference.

The Mayor of the Year award was first established in 1992 to recognize outstanding mayors who have made significant contributions to their community and profession through personal growth and involvement.

Craig Parham, President of MCO, said he was pleased to name Mayor Booker as mayor of the year for his dedication to public service and community.

Mike Fina, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Municipal League, said they were pleased to recognize Mayor Booker’s leadership with the award.

Mayor Booker was first elected Mayor of Lawton in November 2018 and was elected for his second term in November 2021. He grew up in Lawton, graduated from Eisenhower High School, and attended Cameron University.

He was the proud owner of several successful businesses, but he redirected his focus from business to community development and founded the Lawton Rotary Leadership Institute.

The Mayor of the Year award recognizes the dedication and commitment brought to the highest elected post in municipal government. Criteria for consideration require nominees to be an MCO member and in elected municipal office at the time of the presentation.

Additionally, nominees must complete a minimum of three years of service in an elected municipal office and their municipality must be an OML member.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

For the September 22nd’s health watch we took a closer look at how MLS Therapy affects the...
HEALTHWATCH: MLS Therapy
East Side Businesses
East Side Wichita Falls continues to see growth
East Side businesses continues to see growth
Local Wichita Falls Resident is unhappy with sanitation efforts.
Resident unhappy with sanitation in her neighborhood