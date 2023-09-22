Email City Guide
News Channel 6 Fall Market 2023

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is proud to present the 2023 Fall Market! This is the fourth annual Fall Market, an exciting retail event in Wichita Falls.

The event times are below:

  • 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22
  • 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

We will have over one hundred vendors for you to shop inside the Wichita Falls MPEC. There will be boutiques, handmade novelties, specialty food, and more! Admission to the event will be $5. We will also be giving away thousands of dollars worth of prizes!

