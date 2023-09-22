News Channel 6 Fall Market 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is proud to present the 2023 Fall Market! This is the fourth annual Fall Market, an exciting retail event in Wichita Falls.

The event times are below:

11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23

We will have over one hundred vendors for you to shop inside the Wichita Falls MPEC. There will be boutiques, handmade novelties, specialty food, and more! Admission to the event will be $5. We will also be giving away thousands of dollars worth of prizes!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.