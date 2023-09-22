Observing the first Texas Veterans Suicide Prevention day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Every day, we lose veterans to suicide. It’s a tragic epidemic caused by the invisible wounds that come with serving in the military.

Texas lawmakers designated Sept. 22 as veterans suicide prevention day during the 88th legislative session in response to the growing problem.

While there are organizations dedicated to helping our veterans, such as Disabled American Veterans and Texas Fallen Outdoors, they need more help.

“We network with each other, and these organizations need to stand up and network with other service organizations, especially the veterans, because it seems to me like they kind of forget that we’re strong enough, and we’re not weak, and we won’t do suicide, well that’s a bunch of bull because it’s a very rampant disease,” Commander of DAV Chapter 41, Joel Jimenez said.

Jimenez said too many people want to keep quiet about the issue, and people need to realize that only makes things worse.

“It’s happening in all these families, and you ought to see them, and I’ve seen them. Me and my men and women in the DAV have seen that face. ‘Commander, I lost my child...’ it’s very emotional,” Jimenez said.

The only way to save veterans and prevent suicide is to speak up and help where possible, such as volunteering at non-profits or even just showing gratitude to a local veteran.

“You can talk and preach in biblical terms, but you got to step out. You have to step out and pick that man or woman up and say we love you, we thank you for your service, and you better stop that what you’re thinking,” Jimenez said.

As a reminder, if you or a loved one is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can always call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 to get immediate help.

