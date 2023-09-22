Resident unhappy with sanitation in her neighborhood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Local resident Barbara Perkins contacted the City of Wichita Falls in August in hopes of solving some sanitation problems in her neighborhood.

Barbara Perkins has lived on the 1600 block of Harrison St. for 30 years.

Perkins says the past few years have been horrible when it comes to her neighborhood dumpster alley.

“I do not feel comfortable most of the time taking the trash out to the dumpster because there is so much stuff back there,” Barbara Perkins said.

Mrs. Perkins emailed city officials such as Mayor Santellana and the Head of Sanitation hoping she could get her dumpster removed and have curbside service instead.

“I was told that wasn’t an option,” Perkins said.

“Apparently a vote was taking place but I don’t remember when. So some citizens voted to have the dumpsters but I honestly wish I could have curbside” Perkins said.

The city manages a lot of trash daily and problems like the one Perkins has been dealing with are common.

“So the city of Wichita Falls has about 30,000 residential household customers that have trash service " Deputy Director of Public Works, Teresa Rose said.

“ Of those about 9,000 are on what we call the alley dumpster service which is in the rear of your house in the alley. So you can imagine, with a limited staff, we can’t get to every alley in a timely manner that citizens would like” Rose said.

Rose credits illegal dumping for most of the sanitation problems related to dump alleys.

Rose and the city encourage those in the community to take pride in keeping their trash areas clean to prevent animals and dumpster divers from making it messy.

