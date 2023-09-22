Email City Guide
‘Tess’ is more: Emily’s Legacy Rescue looking for home for Tess

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week, Emily’s Legacy Rescue introduced us at News Chanel 6 to Tess as this week’s Pet of the Week!

Tess is a 6-month-old puppy who is very friendly.

She was giving plenty of kisses to us at News Channel 6, so we can confirm.

To adopt Tess, those interested can visit her at Petco tomorrow, Sept. 23, from noon to 4 p.m. or contact Emily Legacy Rescue on Facebook.

