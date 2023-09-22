Email City Guide
Texas Tech travels to West Virginia for Big 12 opener, Mountaineers’ QB Garrett Greene questionable

West Virginia is looking for its first three-game winning streak under coach Neal Brown as the Mountaineers host Texas Tech in their Big 12 opener
Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas Tech (1-2) at West Virginia (2-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Line: Texas Tech by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series Record: Tied 6-6.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

West Virginia is on a two-game winning streak and coach Neal Brown has yet to win three in a row. Now in his fifth year, Brown is 24-26 and his future remains in question despite a 17-6 win over Pittsburgh last week. A good start to the Big 12 portion of the schedule could go a long way toward determining if Brown sticks around. Texas Tech has won four in a row in the series. The Red Raiders are playing two of their next three games on the road.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech’s run defense against West Virginia’s offense. The Red Raiders are allowing 143 rushing yards per game. They’ll face a West Virginia offense averaging 200 yards on the ground. The Mountaineers might be without mobile quarterback Garrett Greene, who is questionable with a sore ankle. Backup Nicco Marchiol, a redshirt freshman, played nearly the entire game last week and could get his first career start.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas Tech: QB Tyler Shough. He averages 46 rushing yards on the ground to rank 16th among all Big 12 rushers. Shough missed the last two meetings with West Virginia with injuries. He has seven touchdown passes this season but has thrown four interceptions and has been sacked nine times.

West Virginia: CB Beanie Bishop. The graduate transfer has an interception in two straight games. His 40-yard interception return set up a touchdown last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas Tech's Tajh Brooks, the Big 12's fourth-leading rusher, ran for a career-high 158 yards last week in a 41-3 win over FCS member Tarleton State. .... West Virginia is the only Big 12 team that has attempted one field goal or fewer. That might have something to do with the Mountaineers going for it 14 times on fourth down, tied for second most in the country. … After Saturday's third straight home game, the Mountaineers won't have another one until Oct. 21. … West Virginia has averaged 18.5 points scored and allowed 36 per game against the Red Raiders in their four meetings under Brown. ... Brown was Texas Tech's offensive coordinator from 2010-12. ... Texas Tech's Jerand Bradley is fourth in the league with 17 pass receptions.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

