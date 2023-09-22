TxDOT hosts car seat safety check event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 46 percent of all car seats are misused. The “Save Me a Seat” campaign invites parents to schedule a free car seat safety check by visiting the website and entering their ZIP code to find the nearest TxDOT traffic safety specialist. TxDOT offers free car seat safety checks year-round.

The “Save Me With a Seat” campaign reminds drivers that Texas law requires all children under 8 (or shorter than 4 feet, 9 inches) to be in a car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle. Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250. In 2022, 72 children younger than eight died in traffic crashes in Texas, and 16 of those children were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Tish Beaver, traffic safety specialist with TxDOT, said there’s always helpful information to learn, no matter how much you know.

“You don’t want to use two methods to install your car seat. We don’t want the lower anchors to be connected and the seat belt to be connected. In very rare cases, it may be acceptable with certain combinations of seats and vehicles, but that’s what we’re here for: to answer those questions and refer to the owners manual when we need to,” Beaver said.

She says all children under two years old should remain rear-facing. Once they turn two, if they’re still comfortable rear-facing, it’s best to keep it as it’s the most protected. Drivers are also reminded that Texas law requires all children under eight to be in a car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle.

The next event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at TxDOT’s Southwest Parkway office in Wichita Falls.

TxDOT and United Regional Health Care System will host a free check-up event in the front parking area. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will provide free car seat inspections, including choosing the correct seat for your child’s size, recall and expiration checks, installation inspections, tightness adjustments, and proper harnessing/belt placement for different ages.

