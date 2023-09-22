Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

TxDOT hosts car seat safety check event

Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250.
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, around 46 percent of all car seats are misused. The “Save Me a Seat” campaign invites parents to schedule a free car seat safety check by visiting the website and entering their ZIP code to find the nearest TxDOT traffic safety specialist. TxDOT offers free car seat safety checks year-round.

The “Save Me With a Seat” campaign reminds drivers that Texas law requires all children under 8 (or shorter than 4 feet, 9 inches) to be in a car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle. Failure to properly restrain a child can result in a ticket of up to $250. In 2022, 72 children younger than eight died in traffic crashes in Texas, and 16 of those children were unrestrained at the time of the crash.

Tish Beaver, traffic safety specialist with TxDOT, said there’s always helpful information to learn, no matter how much you know.

“You don’t want to use two methods to install your car seat. We don’t want the lower anchors to be connected and the seat belt to be connected. In very rare cases, it may be acceptable with certain combinations of seats and vehicles, but that’s what we’re here for: to answer those questions and refer to the owners manual when we need to,” Beaver said.

She says all children under two years old should remain rear-facing. Once they turn two, if they’re still comfortable rear-facing, it’s best to keep it as it’s the most protected. Drivers are also reminded that Texas law requires all children under eight to be in a car seat whenever they ride in a passenger vehicle.

The next event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23rd, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at TxDOT’s Southwest Parkway office in Wichita Falls.

TxDOT and United Regional Health Care System will host a free check-up event in the front parking area. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will provide free car seat inspections, including choosing the correct seat for your child’s size, recall and expiration checks, installation inspections, tightness adjustments, and proper harnessing/belt placement for different ages.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Observing the first Texas Veterans Suicide Prevention day
Observing the first Texas Veterans Suicide Prevention day
A judge ruled Robinson's due process rights were not violated.
Judge rules due process not violated in Stripes murder case
For the September 22nd’s health watch we took a closer look at how MLS Therapy affects the...
HEALTHWATCH: MLS Therapy
East Side Businesses
East Side Wichita Falls continues to see growth