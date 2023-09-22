Warm temperatures return for the weekend 9/22 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. Today will be a nice and warm day. We will see temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90s today as the high. We will see sustained winds blowing from the south at 15-20 mph. We will have partly cloudy skies and will remain dry throughout the day for today. Overall, tonight will be a good night for some high school football!

Heading into Saturday temperatures will sore close to the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 99 degrees with an overnight low of 70 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see partly cloudy skies with gusty winds blowing from the southwest at 10-15 mph. Early Saturday morning we may see a hit or miss thunderstorm before clearing out for that evening.

Sunday will be a warm day, staying in the double digits once again. We will see a high of 94 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty once again with winds blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We will also have a chance for an isolated shower.

For Monday, we will remain in the double digits as temperatures will cool off a couple of degrees. We will see a high of a nice 87 degrees with partly cloudy skies after that cold front made its way through. Winds will be blowing from the southwest at 15-20 mph. We can expect to see an overnight low of 60 degrees. We will have another chance of isolated showers and storms throughout the day.

As we head into Tuesday, we will remain in the double digits. We will see a high of 88 with winds blowing from the northeast at 15-20 mph. We will see an overnight low of 60 degrees. We hit or miss showers and storms.

Wednesday, we will remain cooler in the upper 80s. We will see a high of 87 degrees with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Winds will be gusty blowing from the east at 5-10 mph. We will see an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Thursday, we will see a high of 88 degrees. We will see an overnight low of 72 degrees.

Have a great week! -Weatherman J

