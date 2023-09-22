WF Animal Services introduces Hank for this week’s POTW

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Animal Services presents a shepherd/heeler mix, Hank, as this week’s pet of the week!

Hank is shy when you first meet him but quickly comes out of his shell. Hank likes playing outside and gets along well with other dogs.

To adopt Hank from Animal Services, interested pet owners must be at least 18 and meet all the requirements on Animal Services’ website.

The $40 adoption fee covers a microchip, beginning vaccinations (excluding rabies), and flea and tick preventative. Adopters will have to pre-pay for an animal’s spay or neuter.

