Crime of The Week: Arson suspect arrested

By Joseph Saint and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested 30-year-old Waylon Buckingham, on Sept. 19 for criminal trespass and arson.

An investigation from WFPD and the Wichita Falls Fire Department into several grass and structure fires around the city reveals that Buckingham may be connected to three fires that burned the day before.

Buckingham, a wichita falls native was already in the sites of the police for burglaries of two local businesses, DW’s Adult Video and China Star, which was also set fire.

“They had been investigating and so forth and then on the 18th, we had two grass fires and a structure fire at a residence at Maurine Street,” WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “And during that time out officers actually located Mr. Buckingham driving in the area.”

According to court documents, Buckingham was seen parking at a nearby gas station facing his truck in the direction of the fire.

“At the residence, there was film footage that actually caught Mr. Buckingham driving into the driveway with his pickup and then driving away,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Buckingham had also visited a local Walmart the morning of the fires.

“Well, he’s been barred from the Walmart so they secured a warrant for criminal trespass, arrested him for that at his residence, and did a search warrant at the residence,” Sgt. Eipper said.

Once inside they discovered evidence of not only arson but evidence that linked him to other crimes such as the burglary of the China Star and DW’s.

According to Sgt. Eipper, the investigation is still ongoing and Buckingham could face more charges as time goes on.

