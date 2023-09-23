Golf tournament providing funding to Wilbarger General Hospital

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Wilbarger General Hospital Foundation is hosting its 8th Annual Charting the Course Golf Tournament.

This allows community members to take their clubs to the course, and have a little fun with a donation.

Experts from the foundation said the money from this event is critical in funding the hospital with technology.

It doesn’t get any ‘putter’ than this, this event gives community members the ability to get a hole-in-one, but also helps this smaller rural hospital the ability to take advantage of equipment they typically wouldn’t be able to afford.

“The technology changes from day to day and so before you know it there are newer versions. And everything else is outdated.” Register Nurse for Wilbarger General Hospital Jennifer Edwards said.

The establishment’s mission is to assist the hospital to a full extent.

“As a foundation board, we want to do everything we can for our hospital, and in the last few years we’ve helped purchase certain medical equipment.” Vice Chairman for WGH Foundation Stephen Brantley explained.

Compared to last year, they’ve noticed an increase in tournament donations.

”We are at $26,000 this year in funds that have been raised so far for the foundation. So that’s $5,000 more than we had last year.” Brantley explained.

Experts say just taking an easy swing could help patients.

Instruments like the Ultrasound TE-7 were $40,000, funded through the foundation. Specialists shared it’s a huge help.

”It was a big deal that we can utilize it all over the hospital. So it made it worth the money. We would not have been able to purchase this within our normal budget. So that’s where the foundation has been such a huge help to this department.” ICU Chare Nurse Laci Danner explained.

Medical monitors are valued at more than $100,000, allowing healthcare providers to closely monitor a patient’s progress.

“We are able to check your oxygen. So if you needed to do a walk test or anything to that effect, and we needed to see if you had D.E.C.I.D.E.D while you walked. It has been easier to monitor that.” Edwards said.

Having gadgets to assist patients in-house could be a convenience.

”The short for most these services is in Wichita Falls and sometimes further beyond. So, if we can offer sophisticated care like the wound center or a podiatrist services that’s what we want to do.” Chief Executive Officer of WGH Tom Siemers said.

Brantley added that he cannot thank the community members enough for the generous donations that have been made.

You still have time to sign up, the event will be held September 23 at the Hillcrest Country Club.

Tee time is set for 9 a.m.

