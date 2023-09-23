Email City Guide
Officer at James V. Allred Unit arrested for possession

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced that an officer at the James V. Allred Unit was arrested for possession.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a Facebook post that canines were alerted to a bag of candy that later tested positive for methamphetamine, on September 20.

Officer Gustavo Maldonado was later arrested by OIG investigators after the drugs tested positive.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

