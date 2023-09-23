Officer at James V. Allred Unit arrested for possession

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced that an officer at the James V. Allred Unit was arrested for possession.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a Facebook post that canines were alerted to a bag of candy that later tested positive for methamphetamine, on September 20.

Officer Gustavo Maldonado was later arrested by OIG investigators after the drugs tested positive.

