Officer at James V. Allred Unit arrested for possession
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has announced that an officer at the James V. Allred Unit was arrested for possession.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a Facebook post that canines were alerted to a bag of candy that later tested positive for methamphetamine, on September 20.
Officer Gustavo Maldonado was later arrested by OIG investigators after the drugs tested positive.
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.
Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.