Book signing held in honor of Larry McMurtry

By Blake Hill
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ARCHER CITY, Texas (KAUZ) - Legendary writer, Larry McMurtry of Archer City was honored through a book signing for a collection of works honoring his legacy called Pastures of the Empty Pages.

The gathering was bitter-sweet as you could as you could feel the love in the air as fans of McMurtry gathered at the Royal Theater.

His siblings went on stage to talk about McMurtry’s life, and how it felt growing up with him.

“After Larry died, there was no funeral service, no memorial, no nothing to commemorate his epic life and legacy, and we decided we had to do something... The writers read their tributes and out of that, that became the seed of out book, Pastures of the Empty Page,” Editor George Getschow said.

The authors came together in 2021 to honor McMurtry, and now those stories about his life and legacy have been collected into a single book that continues to inspire new authors.

“Because of Larry, there are people who want to be writers, people who he influenced. When sometimes you don’t think you can do anything, someone inspired someone who inspired someone else,” contributing author Kathy Floyd said.

His work continues to live on through other authors and even changed the way some writers thought about literature entirely.

“Larry taught me that you don’t have to write about bullfights in Spain, or sitting at a sidewalk cafes in Paris if you want to write about literary things. You can have a small town out on a prairie be a literary thing,” contributing author W.K. Stratton said

“This is where his literary life began, and this is where it ends, and we’re continuing it on with our book, Pastures of the Empty Page,” Getschow said.

Royalties from the book’s sales will go toward the Archer City Writers Workshop, a non-profit providing literary education of all levels.

